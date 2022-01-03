Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Twitterati Unhappy After Daniel Craig Receives British Honour For Playing Fictional Spy James Bond

In the UK's New Year Honours list, James Bond actor Daniel Craig received an award meant for real-life spies.

The actor was recently seen in the movie 'No Time To Die.' | Instagram\JamesBond

2022-01-03T12:46:57+05:30
Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:46 pm

Fans and social media went into frenzy after Hollywood actor Daniel Craig who is best known for playing the spy James Bond in movies has been made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the United Kingdom’s annual New Year Honours List.

Craig being bestowed with the honour has received mixed reactions on social media.

Craig has been recognised for ‘services to film and theatre’. The honour is also bestowed upon author Ian Fleming’s 007 fictional character in his books.According to Hindustan Times, in September, the actor was promoted to honorary commander in the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, the same rank as Bond in the films.

The 53-year-old actor's CMG follows the release of ‘No Time To Die’, in which he played his iconic role for the final time. In 2021, the movie became one of the highest-grossing films in the United States.

The CMG chivalry order was established on April 28, 1818, and is named after two military saints, St Michael and St George. The monarch appoints its bearers, who can wear it strung on a ribbon around their neck on special events. Diplomats or individuals who provide important non-military service in a foreign country, including spies, are frequently given the honour.

As per Deadline, the annual compendium of honours bestowed by the Queen also included achievements in the fields of government, education, politics, sports, community service, the arts and most importantly the health industry.

 

