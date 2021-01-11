It’s A Girl! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Blessed With A Daughter

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a daughter. Kohli broke the news on Twitter on Monday and said the mother and daughter are doing fine.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives,” Kohli posted on Twitter.

