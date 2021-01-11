It’s A Girl! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Blessed With A Daughter

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a daughter. Kohli broke the news on Twitter on Monday and said the mother and daughter are doing fine.
“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives,” Kohli posted on Twitter.
♥ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/js3SkZJTsH— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2021
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Put Olympic-Bound Athletes, Coaches In Priority Group For COVID-19 Vaccine: Panel
Free Ride: Assam CM Flags Off Free Bus Service For Women, Senior Citizens In Guwahati
China Demands Indian Army To Immediately Release Captured PLA Soldier