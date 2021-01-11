January 11, 2021
Corona
It’s A Girl! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Blessed With A Daughter

The couple’s daughter was born on Monday afternoon, Virat Kohli said

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a daughter. Kohli broke the news on Twitter on Monday and said the mother and daughter are doing fine.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives,” Kohli posted on Twitter.

