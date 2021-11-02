Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Inside Pics From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 48th Birthday Bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 48 yesterday. She celebrated the day with her family. Here are a few pictures from the same which she posted on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Bash | instagram.com/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

2021-11-02T09:47:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:47 am

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday. She went on to Instagram to post a few photos from her birthday festivities with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. In one of the posts, the mother and daughter wore identical flower crowns. “Love you forever and beyond,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned her post, adding a bunch of emojis as well.

In another picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen cuddling up with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who wore a pink rose on her hair. “Love you eternally, thank you for your unconditional love and blessings,” wrote Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Several Bollywood celebs, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Madhuri Dixit, wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a happy birthday.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen on screen in ‘Fanney Khan’ in 2018. She will make a comeback after four long years with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's ambitious historical fiction drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. According to reports, the film will be coming out in two parts, with the first instalment hitting theatres next summer.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ also stars celebs like Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. The film is a film adaption of writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel about Arulmozhivarman, who was ultimately enthroned as Chola ruler Rajaraja Chola I.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been selective in her film choices, she has remained busy in her other professional responsibilities. She walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week last month, with celebs Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, and Katherine Langford. She also attended an event in Dubai hosted by the make-up brand which she represents and endorses as well.

