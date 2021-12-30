Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Indian Movies On Zombie Outbreak Which You Must Binge-Watch This Weekend

Here are a few films that were made on the theme of Zombies in India, which you can sit and enjoy with your friends and family during this New Year holiday weekend.

Stills from: Go Goa Gone, Betaal (Netflix show), Rise of zombie and Ghost stories.

2021-12-30T18:28:54+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 6:28 pm

The genre of zombie thrillers has been thoroughly explored in the West. However, there is a scarcity of such titles in the Indian film industry. However, it would be inaccurate to claim that there are none. There are a few filmmakers who have pushed the boundaries and tried to make some zombie thrillers in various Indian film industries.

As the year comes to a close, here’s a list of some fantastic zombie movies and shows in Indian cinema that you can binge-watch with your friends and family while sitting at home to bring in the New Year. Have a look:

‘Go Goa Gone’

As humans begin to transform into zombies as a result of swallowing a drug, a group of pals, coupled with a Russian mafia, must devise a means of survival. ‘Go Goa Gone’, directed by filmmakers Raj and DK, is one of the most well-known films on this list and is likely the first name that comes to mind when anyone talks of Indian zombie films. It features great performances by actors Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari. The movie received great reviews upon its initial release and was a box-office success. There have been reports of a sequel coming up for years, and a poster had also been released of the sequel, but nothing concrete has started on the sequel as of yet.

‘Ghost Stories’

Without including filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's movie, the third narrative in the anthology film ‘Ghost Stories’, the list would be incomplete. It follows a man who arrives in a little village only to discover it is deserted and odd. The more he thinks about it, the more difficulty he gets into. While he figures that people in the town have been converted to zombies, he somehow manages to save himself from there, just to realise that it was a sad reflection of the current situation that we are going through in the country right now. The sarcastic take on the socio-political situation was much loved by all.

‘Betaal’

This is a zombie web series with mythological undertones. The Netflix series, directed by filmmakers Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, centres on a town that becomes a fight zone between zombie East India Company commanders and a group of modern-day troops. Who will come out victorious in a battle between the two? Well, that’s what the entire story is all about.

‘Zombie Reddy’

A zombie film based on the Coronavirus outbreak may be the last thing anyone wants to see right now. However, the fun and humour in this Telugu film make it worth seeing. It follows a video game creator and his companions as they struggle to flee a zombie apocalypse in Rayalaseema. The film, directed by Prasanth Varma, stars actor Sajja Teja and actress Anandhi in major roles.

'Rise Of The Zombie'

This film, which is not to be confused with the 2012 American film ‘Rise Of The Zombies’, follows a heartbroken nature photographer who begins to undergo weird transformations as he becomes entirely involved in his profession. Directed by Luke Kenny and Devaki Singh, the film stars actor Luke Kenny, actress Kirti Kulhari and actor Ashwin Mushran.

