In Pics: From Alia Bhatt to Vijay Deverakonda, Here's How Stars Celebrated Diwali

The Indian film industry took to social media to give fans an insight into how they celebrated the festival of Diwali. While Alia Bhatt uploaded a lovey-dovey picture with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor uploaded a picture with nephew Jeh.
While many actors from south industries celebrated Diwali together, others decided to go for some family time. The celebrations didn't stop across borders as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and others from spreading the cheer as well!
Actors from South industries like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and many others also shared pictures from their Diwali scenes.
Here's a look from their Instagram accounts in how they decided to celebrate the festival.
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Loved-Up Diwali
Allu Arjun And Ram Charan's Pre-Diwali Bash
Ayushmann Khurrana And Aparshakti Khurana Go For Vintage Family Portrait
Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Perform Laxmi Pooja
Mindy Kaling And The Girl Gang!
Adivi Sesh With Family And 'Mighty' Bubbles
Karisma Kapoor With Nephew Jeh
And One with Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Deverakonda Clan
Chrissy Teigan And John Legend Enjoy Diwali Vibes
Katrina Kaif's Family Love
Some celebrities also decided to put up Diwali wishes for their fans on social media, instead of revealing their plans.