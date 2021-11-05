Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
In Pics: From Alia Bhatt to Vijay Deverakonda, Here's How Stars Celebrated Diwali

Actors Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and many others shared an insight into how Diwali was for them.

Celebrities took to social media to share a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations. | Instagram

2021-11-05T12:10:43+05:30
Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 12:10 pm

The Indian film industry took to social media to give fans an insight into how they celebrated the festival of Diwali. While Alia Bhatt uploaded a lovey-dovey picture with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor uploaded a picture with nephew Jeh.

While many actors from south industries celebrated Diwali together, others decided to go for some family time. The celebrations didn't stop across borders as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and others from spreading the cheer as well!

Actors from South industries like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and many others also shared pictures from their Diwali scenes.

Here's a look from their Instagram accounts in how they decided to celebrate the festival.


Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Loved-Up Diwali

Allu Arjun And Ram Charan's Pre-Diwali Bash

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)


Ayushmann Khurrana And Aparshakti Khurana Go For Vintage Family Portrait

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Perform Laxmi Pooja

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Mindy Kaling And The Girl Gang!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)


Adivi Sesh With Family And 'Mighty' Bubbles

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)


Karisma Kapoor With Nephew Jeh 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

And One with Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The Deverakonda Clan

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Chrissy Teigan And John Legend Enjoy Diwali Vibes

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)


Katrina Kaif's Family Love

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)


Some celebrities also decided to put up Diwali wishes for their fans on social media, instead of revealing their plans.

 

