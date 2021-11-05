In Pics: From Alia Bhatt to Vijay Deverakonda, Here's How Stars Celebrated Diwali

The Indian film industry took to social media to give fans an insight into how they celebrated the festival of Diwali. While Alia Bhatt uploaded a lovey-dovey picture with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor uploaded a picture with nephew Jeh.

While many actors from south industries celebrated Diwali together, others decided to go for some family time. The celebrations didn't stop across borders as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and others from spreading the cheer as well!

Actors from South industries like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and many others also shared pictures from their Diwali scenes.

Here's a look from their Instagram accounts in how they decided to celebrate the festival.



Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Loved-Up Diwali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ (@aliaabhatt)



Allu Arjun And Ram Charan's Pre-Diwali Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



Ayushmann Khurrana And Aparshakti Khurana Go For Vintage Family Portrait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Perform Laxmi Pooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Mindy Kaling And The Girl Gang!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)



Adivi Sesh With Family And 'Mighty' Bubbles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)



Karisma Kapoor With Nephew Jeh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

And One with Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The Deverakonda Clan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Chrissy Teigan And John Legend Enjoy Diwali Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)



Katrina Kaif's Family Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Some celebrities also decided to put up Diwali wishes for their fans on social media, instead of revealing their plans.