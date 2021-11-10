Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
In Pics: Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala Attend 'Kurup' Pre-Release Event

The makers organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad where both the actors entertained the audience and took to the stage to shake a leg.

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

2021-11-10T00:31:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 12:31 am

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salamaa and actress Sobhita Dhuipala graced a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Both the actors looked gorgeous as Dhulipala wore a golden saree and Salmaan wore a casual jean, T-shirt and a jacket.

The actors also danced on the movie's track 'Dingiri Dingale' to entertain the audience.

They were joined by director Srinath Rajendran and actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne.

Here are pictures from the event - 

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala at the event.

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala at the event.

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala along with the film's team at the event.


'Kurup' will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada on November 12. The film is based on life of Sukurmara Kurup, who was accused for the murder of a film representative by the name of Chacko.

Dulquer Salmaan
