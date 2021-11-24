Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Miesha Iyer Compares Her And Ieshaan Sehgal's Relationship To Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

In a long note posted on her social media account, Miesha Iyer has asked if Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash would also be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, much like her and Ieshaan Sehgal.

Miesha Iyer Compares Her And Ieshaan Sehgal's Relationship To Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra
In A Long New Note, Miesha Iyer Compares Her And Ieshaan Sehgal's Relationship To Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra | Instagram/@mieshaiyer

Trending

Miesha Iyer Compares Her And Ieshaan Sehgal's Relationship To Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T17:20:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 5:20 pm

Actors Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal, previous 'Bigg Boss 15' competitors, were removed from the competition together earlier this month. Iyer has now asked on her Instagram story if Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be booted from the show for falling in love.

Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian ousted Miesha earlier this month, citing their lack of contribution to the competition as well as the couple's 'love angle.' Sehgal was ousted the next day, just a day after Iyer.

Iyer wondered aloud on Instagram if Kundrra and Prakash, who are forming a close friendship within the house, might be eliminated for the same reason.

In A Long New Note, Miesha Iyer Compares Her And Ieshaan Sehgal's Relationship To Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

Iyer discussed her friendship with Sehgal after being ousted from the show.

"We're dating," she told India Today in an interview. "And since he has been evicted, we have been inseparable. It has been a month of us dating but we are pretty much together. We went out on a dinner date last night.” "Love comes to you when you are not looking for it. Before I entered Bigg Boss, I was sure I would not get into a relationship or fall in love. Then Ieshaan happened and I was like oh ***t, now what? It was totally unexpected. It was such an intense and strong connection that it was undeniable." the Big Boss contestant added.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Iyer and Sehgal were recently spotted in Goa, and they documented their trip on Instagram.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Salman Khan Mumbai Big Boss 12 Action-Drama Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!

Shoojit Sircar On 'Sardar Udham': I Wanted Audiences To Take Back Jallianwala Bagh

Shahid Kapoor On 'Jersey': Doing A Remake Can Be Tougher Than Playing An Original Character

John Abraham On Pandemic Serving As An Opportunity To Reset

15 Years Of 'Dhoom 2': Vijay Krishna Acharya Shares What Went Behind Designing The Biggest Action Scenes

Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' To Release On December 10

Priyanka Chopra Praises Vir Das For His International Emmy Nomination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Read More from Outlook

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

Koushik Paul / This two-match India vs New Zealand series will be a great opportunity for a young man like Shreyas Iyer to impress the national selectors and take his Test career forward.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement