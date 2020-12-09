December 09, 2020
Corona
Air Force Frowns On 'Inaccurate' Uniform, Language In Netflix Movie 'AK vs AK'

'AK vs AK' is a Vikramaditya Motwane movie, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, 'as themselves'

PTI 09 December 2020
The Indian Air Force on Wednesday took objection to the "inaccurately" donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the upcoming Anil Kapoor starrer Netflix movie 'AK vs AK'.

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said "related scenes" are needed to be withdrawn.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72," the IAF tweeted.

The movie is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

In the trailer, Kapoor is seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF. In one of the dialogues, Kapoor used cuss words.

 

PTI Anil Kapoor Anurag Kashyap Mumbai Netflix Arts & Entertainment

