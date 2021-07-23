I Will Survive: Shilpa Shetty’s First Post After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Actor Shilpa Shetty has made her first public post after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested, earlier this week. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a quote, which was about overcoming challenges.

“I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and I will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need to distract me from living my life today," read the quote.

Raj Kundra got arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday night, this week (July 19). Kundra is being looked at as the “key conspirator” in a case of making pornographic movies and selling them through some apps.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He will remain in police custody till today.

Police has ruled out any evidence linking Shetty to the scandal.

