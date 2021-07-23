July 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  I Will Survive: Shilpa Shetty’s First Post After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

I Will Survive: Shilpa Shetty’s First Post After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Shilpa Shetty posted an Instagram story of a quote, her first public reaction after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:47 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
I Will Survive: Shilpa Shetty’s First Post After Raj Kundra’s Arrest
Shilpa Shetty has made her first social media post after her husband's arrest.
Source: Instagram
I Will Survive: Shilpa Shetty’s First Post After Raj Kundra’s Arrest
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T10:47:58+05:30

Actor Shilpa Shetty has made her first public post after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested, earlier this week. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a quote, which was about overcoming challenges.

“I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and I will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need to distract me from living my life today," read the quote.

Raj Kundra got arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday night, this week (July 19). Kundra is being looked at as the “key conspirator” in a case of making pornographic movies and selling them through some apps.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He will remain in police custody till today.

Police has ruled out any evidence linking Shetty to the scandal.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Feels Like Ishq' Review: Refreshing Take On The Age-Old Theme Of Love

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Mumbai porn film racket case Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos