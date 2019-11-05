Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  I Was Categorized As 'Dark-Skinned' In Bollywood: Malaika Arora

I Was Categorized As 'Dark-Skinned' In Bollywood: Malaika Arora

'I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there,' said Malaika Arora.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
I Was Categorized As 'Dark-Skinned' In Bollywood: Malaika Arora
File Photo
I Was Categorized As 'Dark-Skinned' In Bollywood: Malaika Arora
outlookindia.com
2019-11-05T11:25:38+0530

Actress Malaika Arora says she faced bias in the industry when she entered showbiz because of her dark skin tone.

"I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there," Malaika said.

Malaika, known for her dancing numbers like "Chaiyya chaiyya", "Gud naal ishq mitha", "Maahi ve", "Kaal dhamaal" and "Munni badnaam hui", expressed her views in an episode of Neha Dhupia's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".

The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn't care about trolls.

"Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she said.

"I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you're faceless so you think its your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them," Malaika added.

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Malaika Arora Bollywood Skin Colour Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Fight With Shehnaaz Gill, Her Game Inside The House And More
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement