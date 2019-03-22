﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  I Am Shocked To Find My Name On Poster of 'PM Narendra Modi': Javed Akhtar

I Am Shocked To Find My Name On Poster of 'PM Narendra Modi': Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday said he has not written any song for Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' and he is shocked to find his name in the credits of the film's trailer.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2019
I Am Shocked To Find My Name On Poster of <em>'PM Narendra Modi'</em>: Javed Akhtar
File Photo
I Am Shocked To Find My Name On Poster of 'PM Narendra Modi': Javed Akhtar
outlookindia.com
2019-03-22T19:27:48+0530
Also Read

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday said he has not written any song for Vivek Oberoi-starrer "PM Narendra Modi" and he is shocked to find his name in the credits of the film's trailer.

The 74-year-old writer shared a photo of the credits, where his name appears alongside other lyricists Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa,Parry G and Lavraj.

"(I) am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it!" Akhtar wrote on the microblogging site.

His post was retweeted by his wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

The first trailer of the Omung Kumar-directed biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featuring Oberoi in the lead, released on Wednesday.

The film, which also features Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan, releases on April 5 countrywide. PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Javed Akhtar Narendra Modi Shabana Azmi Vivek Oberoi Mumbai Biopic Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, CSK Vs RCB: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time, Venue
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters