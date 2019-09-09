Huma Qureshi Announces Her Relationship With Beau Mudassar Aziz On His Birthday

After a great deal of hush-hush, Huma Qureshi has finally accepted that the cupid has done his work for her and beau Mudassar Aziz. Huma has recently shared a birthday post for Mudassar on Instagram and penned a beautiful message alongside his picture. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress was all praises for Mudassar as she sent him good wishes and love. Other B-town celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan and Radhika Apte too wished the Happy Bhaag Jayegi director on his birthday.

It comes as a big surprise for all as the two never dropped even the slightest hint of their budding romance. According to DNA, the couple has been dating for one year now, but has managed to keep the news under the wraps. Huma captioned the post saying, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ..." Check out the post.

Mudassar's equally mushy response confirmed their relationship as he wrote "Phew it’s hard to reply to this. A soul as gorgeous as you are finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am. Clearly then, I’m the lucky one! I won’t thank you because I actually can’t do that enough. I’d rather just sit back and gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads."

The B-Town seems to have turned a lot more romantic. After Malaika-Arjun, Ranbir-Alia, Shibani-Farhan, Huma-Mudassar is a new addition in the list.

(Source:pinkvilla.com)