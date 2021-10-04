Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Hrithik Roshan To Play Ravan, Ranbir Kapoor To Play Lord Ram In 'Ramayna': Reports

Producer Madhu Mantena had previously informed that an announcement about the cast of 'Ramayana' will be done on occasion of Diwali, however, according to a source, there might be a delay in the same.

Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, will play Raavaan and Ram respectively in the upcoming project 'Ramayna' | Source: Instagram

2021-10-04T15:48:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 3:48 pm

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly had a close-door meeting with director Nitesh Tiwari, for 'Ramayana'. For those unaware, Ramayana is produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind and Namit Malhora, with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar on board as the two directors.

According to reports, the two actos were spotted visiting producer Jackky Bhagnani’s office in Mumbai. Interestingly, Namit Mahotra’s office is in the same building as Jackky Bhagnani, which led to confusion.

 “This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who play Raavaan and Ram respectively. They discussed the massive vision of this project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

Producer Madhu Mantena had informed that an announcement about the cast of 'Ramayana' will be done on occasion of Diwali, however, according to a source, there might be a delay in the same.

“The team wants to make a massive announcement with a creative featuring the three principal characters – Ram, Ravana and Sita,” the source added. The idea of this meeting was more of an ice breaking session between all involved.

“Hrithik will be off to Abu Dhabi for the shoot of Vikram Vedha within a fortnight, whereas Ranbir too will gear up to complete director Luv Ranjan’s next, followed by the final 10-day shoot of Brahmastra. Before they get going with other projects, the creative team wanted to meet to discuss some basic stuff around Ramayana.”

While Madhu is overseeing the production front of Ramayana, Namit is the one who will look into the visual effects of this magnum opus, which is the most ambitious film of Bollywood. Ramayana will mark the first collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, and this report has got everyone excited as it’s the biggest casting coup in the last few years. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Hrithik Roshan Ranbir Kapoor Mumbai Art & Entertainment
