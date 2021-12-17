'How I Met Your Father' Trailer Receives Backlash On Social Media, HIMYM Fans Call It Cringey

The sequel to the 2000s popular comedy series 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'How I Met Your Father,' is planned to premiere on Hulu in 2022. The trailer for the forthcoming programme has been posted by the show's creators.

Hulu's official Twitter handle shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “We can't wait for you to watch this story! Tweet to receive reminders from @HIMYFonHulu for the premiere of #HIMYF. The fun begins January 18, only on Hulu.”

The plot follows Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) as she meets the father of her future children. Sophie tells her children the narrative that begins in 2022, when she and her friends are navigating life in New York City. Sophie's elder self is played by Kim Cattrall.

In the trailer, the narration of Sophie's story begins with her saying, “This is the story of how I met your father. It was hard to live in the moment in 2022, there was always someplace else you could be, someone else you could be with." The trailer then takes the viewers to Sophie's young life, where she is seen going out on dates and telling a man, “I have been on 87 dates this year."

Numerous fans reacted to the trailer on Twitter. Asking the makers for a nice theme song, one person wrote, “You all better not give us a chappy theme song, cos HIMYM has an iconic song." While another 'HIMYM' fan said, "Why would you guys do that. I really liked the show. Don't spoil it for me with this new thing."

Calling the trailer 'cringey', one fan said, “This looks absurdly cringey. Can’t even get myself to watch a second time. Just, no.” One person slammed the trailer and called it an insult to its prequel and said, “This is just insulting. Disappointed."

Pam Fryman, who directed 196 of the 208 episodes of 'HIMYM,' directed the first episode of the programme. Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of the original series, will return for this project.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Bays and Thomas said in a statement, as per Deadline. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it,” they added.