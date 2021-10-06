‘House Of The Dragon’ Teaser: Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Promises To Be About 'Gods, Kings, Fire, Blood'

HBO Max released the first teaser for ‘House Of The Dragon’, a spin-off of the blockbuster fantasy series ‘Game Of Thrones’ based on writer George RR Martin's books. The series is set 200 years before the fall of the kingdom, according to the teaser, which was unveiled at Warner Media's HBO Max European launch event.

Check out the teaser right here:

In a voiceover, actor Matt Smith's character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, declares, "Gods, kings, fire, and blood," as we get views of the sea, terrible fights, and foreboding shots of new characters. “Dreams didn't make us kings; dragons did,” he concludes, as the one-minute teaser transitions to the ‘Game of Thrones’ logo and title treatment, which carries the brand and indicates that the program will premiere in 2022.

The first season, consisting of ten episodes, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022. The eighth season of Game of Thrones, which was its last season, finished in 2019.