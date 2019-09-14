Himesh Reshammiya On Lata Mangeshkar's Views On Ranu Mondal: Copying Doesn't Work But Inspiration Is Important

After Lata Mangeshkar's recent statement "Imitation is not a durable companion for success", Himesh Reshammiya shared his views on the comments on Ranu Mondal by Lata Mangeshkar. He fights back on behalf of Ranu Mondal saying that there is no harm in being inspired by anybody and Mondal is born with a talent and is not trying to copy anybody.

He said, "I feel Ranu ji is born with certain kind of talent and she has been inspired by Lata ji. I don't feel anybody can become a legend like Lata ji. She is the best. Ranu ji has started her own beautiful journey and I feel that people misunderstood Lata ji's statement," told IANS. Himesh Reshammiya, ona lighter note added, "I feel she told Ranu ji that it's good to get inspired but you shouldn't copy anyone's voice and I don't feel that Ranu ji has copied anyone's voice."

Elaborating on his point, Himesh Reshammiya added that Lata Mangeshkar's voice is simply a source of inspiration for Ranu Mondal: "I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn't work that well. But I also feel that taking an inspiration from someone else is really important," reported IANS.

Speaking to IANS previously, Lata Mangeshkar revealed it's a comforting thought that she can be of help to Ranu Mondal but the limelight may not be a long-lasting one: "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate)."

"But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishore da's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last," Lata Mangeshkar added.

IANS