Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Vishal Dadlani was replaced by composer Anu Malik as the judge, who was eventually asked to leave to the multiple charges against him.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani. | Instagram/@vishaldadlani

outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T22:55:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:55 pm

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani says that he was too expensive for the show makers of 'Indian Idol 12' and hence didn't return as a judge after Anu Malik was asked to leave.

Dadlani had taken a break from the show to stay with his parents in Lonavala during the 2020 Covid 19 pandemic. The makers had shifted the sets from Mumbai to Daman due to the rising cases in the city.Post that, music composer Anu Malik was asked to fill in Dadlani's space in the show. However, Malik was later asked to leave owing to the multiple sexual harassment complaints against him.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Dadlani spoke to a leading daily and explained why he didn't come back as a judge after Malik's exit.

"I was away for a few months, so obviously, they had to bring a new judge in my place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring me back on the show. I am expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring me back again," said Dadlani.

For Dadlani, the ultimate aim is to do what he loves.

He said, "Whether I am judging a show or not, you can put me anywhere and I will find a way to be happy. Music is the centre of our universe and whether I move away from a show for personal reasons or start judging a new show, the main idea or focus is to help and promote young musicians and give them a platform."

