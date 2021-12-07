Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Gave The Title ‘Atrangi Re’ To Aanand L Rai Under One condition- Find Out Here

Aanand L Rai, the director of 'Atrangi Re,' said that when he went to the film association with the title, he discovered it was already registered with Salman Khan's production house.

Salman Khan Gave The Title ‘Atrangi Re’ To Aanand L Rai Under One condition- Find Out Here
Salman Khan and Aanand L Rai. | Instagram

Trending

Salman Khan Gave The Title ‘Atrangi Re’ To Aanand L Rai Under One condition- Find Out Here
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T21:49:58+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 9:49 pm

'Atrangi Re' film director, Aanand L Rai recently revealed that the title of his upcoming film was unavailable because it was registered by Bollywood actor Salman Khan's production company.

During the event of launching the latest album of 'Atrangi Re' on Monday, host Mandira Bedi asked the inspiration behind the film's title. To this, Rai states  '' The title was with us for a long time but jab hum register karne gaye toh pata chala ki woh Salman (Khan) bhai ke pass hai (The title of the film was with us for a long time but when we went to get it registered, we got to know that it was already registered by Salman Khan). But so nice of him he gave us the title.” 

He was seen expressing his heartfelt gratitude to Khan for giving up the title 'Atrangi Re' for him. Rai also revealed that Khan gave 'Atrangi Re' title to him on the condition that Rai directs the movie himself.

Talking about working with Rai on the project at the music launch, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said "Aanand ji ko dekh ke mujhe apne bachpan ki yaad aati hai. Ekdum bachhe jaise hain. Rote hain, ladte hain, jhagadte hain, kuch smaay ke liye gussa ho jaate hain baat nahi karte hain phir khaate hain peete hain. Khaate time khana shirt pe gira dete hain. Bilkul bachhe jaise hain. Maza aata hai inko dekh ke inki kahaniyan sunte huye (Aanand Ji reminds me of my childhood. He is just like a kid, he cries, fights, and gets angry and then he goes and eats food. He also spills food on himself while eating. I enjoy watching him, listening to his stories)."

'Atrangi Re' features Actors Dhanush, Kumar, and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan in leading roles. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The film is all set to release on 24th December on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Mandira Bedi Salman Khan Sara Ali Khan Dhanush Mumbai India Entertainment Film Bollywood Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

R. Madhavan Has No Idea Why His Shirtless Selfies Go Viral On Social Media

Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Grammy Awards 2022: Drake Withdraws His Grammy Nominations For Best Rap Album And Performance

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Rajasthan Based Advocate Files Complaint Against The Couple

Badshah Recreates His Track 'Paani Paani' In Bhojpuri

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Last Lyrical Track For 'Shyam Singha Roy' Released

Andhra Pradesh Floods: Prabhas Donates Rs 1 Crore To CM Relief Fund

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Separation From Naga Chaitanya: Thought I Would Crumble And Die

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Separation From Naga Chaitanya: Thought I Would Crumble And Die

Abhishek Bachchan Had To Leave College In Boston Midway As Father Amitabh Bachchan Was In Financial Trouble

Abhishek Bachchan Had To Leave College In Boston Midway As Father Amitabh Bachchan Was In Financial Trouble

Potterheads Take Social Media By Storm After Seeing 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser

Potterheads Take Social Media By Storm After Seeing 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here's How The Couple Met Each Other

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here's How The Couple Met Each Other

Read More from Outlook

Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Ashutosh Sharma / Experts believe the AFSPA has caused more harm to the Indian State in insurgency-hit areas than mitigating problems. Here’s why.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Start Favourites - Statistical Preview

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Start Favourites - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / The Gabba has been like a fortress for Australia in the Ashes. The Aussies have a 12-4 win-loss record in Brisbane and they will do everything to protect that record.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement