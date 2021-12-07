Salman Khan Gave The Title ‘Atrangi Re’ To Aanand L Rai Under One condition- Find Out Here

'Atrangi Re' film director, Aanand L Rai recently revealed that the title of his upcoming film was unavailable because it was registered by Bollywood actor Salman Khan's production company.

During the event of launching the latest album of 'Atrangi Re' on Monday, host Mandira Bedi asked the inspiration behind the film's title. To this, Rai states '' The title was with us for a long time but jab hum register karne gaye toh pata chala ki woh Salman (Khan) bhai ke pass hai (The title of the film was with us for a long time but when we went to get it registered, we got to know that it was already registered by Salman Khan). But so nice of him he gave us the title.”

He was seen expressing his heartfelt gratitude to Khan for giving up the title 'Atrangi Re' for him. Rai also revealed that Khan gave 'Atrangi Re' title to him on the condition that Rai directs the movie himself.

Talking about working with Rai on the project at the music launch, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said "Aanand ji ko dekh ke mujhe apne bachpan ki yaad aati hai. Ekdum bachhe jaise hain. Rote hain, ladte hain, jhagadte hain, kuch smaay ke liye gussa ho jaate hain baat nahi karte hain phir khaate hain peete hain. Khaate time khana shirt pe gira dete hain. Bilkul bachhe jaise hain. Maza aata hai inko dekh ke inki kahaniyan sunte huye (Aanand Ji reminds me of my childhood. He is just like a kid, he cries, fights, and gets angry and then he goes and eats food. He also spills food on himself while eating. I enjoy watching him, listening to his stories)."

'Atrangi Re' features Actors Dhanush, Kumar, and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan in leading roles.

The film is all set to release on 24th December on Disney+ Hotstar.