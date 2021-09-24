Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna went mighty emotional when superstar Aamir Khan went for a dinner with him. Here’s what happened that eventful night.

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya | Instagram

Trending

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T19:33:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 7:33 pm

When superstar Aamir Khan went to Hyderabad recently to promote his ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-star actor Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film release, 'Love Story', little did he know that he would end up stumbling upon some trivia about his own film.

Chaitanya's ‘Love Story’ that is releasing on the same date as his grandfather's (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) film ‘Prema Nagar’ had released exactly 50 years ago, was already an emotional and proud moment for the Akkineni family.

To everyone's surprise, there was another quirk of fate that connected Chaitanya with one of his grandfather's films.

At a dinner that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and his family hosted for Khan after the promotional event, Nagarjuna realised that the character being played by his son in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was called 'Bala Raju'. He was pleasantly surprised and also emotional as that was the name of an iconic character his own father had played in a film of the same name - 'Balaraju' more than 70 years ago!

Everyone cut a cake to mark this special moment for the family, which will also see two releases back-to-back (‘Love Story’ and Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni's ‘Agent’)

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

On the other hand, Khan’s ‘LSC’ is one of the most-awaited films and is all set to release on Christmas this year. Chaitanya is said to be playing the role of Khan’s best friend in the movie, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring actor Tom Hanks.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aamir Khan Nagarjuna Naga Chaitanya A. Nageswara Rao Mumbai Telugu Film Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Art & Entertainment

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

PTI / RCB would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement