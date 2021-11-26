Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a true blue definition of a multifarious personality. Tiwari shares a lot on her plate at any given point of time. She is an avid writer-director-filmmaker. Shifting between numerous projects at the same time is difficult and requires a person to be on top of their game; here's how Tiwari ensures all of her work is completed efficiently and effectively.

As per a press statement, Tiwari states, "I believe in the concept of living life one day at a time and finding joy in the little things. There is a certain discipline to the madness But for the love of cinema and to tell different stories I follow the principle of less too much. Clarity of thought process. The ability to switch off from the outside world when it's needed, take a break, and put my thoughts in perspective whether it's digital detox or focusing on one thing at a time with undivided attention gives me an opportunity to make a different path for myself."

Continuing on the same she enlists the numerous benefits of implementing multiplicity in projects and states, "Meditation and encouraging young talent to walk along as a team brings different perspectives to work on multiple projects. I guess having an acute sense of clarity and a simplistic approach to solving problems with a calm mind in the chaos of leadership role we take up which is never the same every day and creation of ideas walking along with a team in oneness brings joy."

Some of Tiwari's revered and appreciated works are 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Ghar Ki Murgi', and her recent Netflix anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya'.

Tiwari's last project 'BREAKPOINT' was a hit with the critics and the audiences, she will next helm the web series, 'Faadu', which will be her debut OTT show and also mark her first collaboration with Sony LIV.