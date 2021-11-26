Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Time tends to fly by, but the most successful people seem to do more in a day than many of us do in a week. Here's how the writer-filmmaker-director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari manages all her work in time.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on making the most out of her time | Instagram/ashwinyiyertiwari

Trending

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T20:23:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 8:23 pm

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a true blue definition of a multifarious personality. Tiwari shares a lot on her plate at any given point of time. She is an avid writer-director-filmmaker. Shifting between numerous projects at the same time is difficult and requires a person to be on top of their game; here's how Tiwari ensures all of her work is completed efficiently and effectively.

As per a press statement, Tiwari states, "I believe in the concept of living life one day at a time and finding joy in the little things. There is a certain discipline to the madness But for the love of cinema and to tell different stories I follow the principle of less too much. Clarity of thought process. The ability to switch off from the outside world when it's needed, take a break, and put my thoughts in perspective whether it's digital detox or focusing on one thing at a time with undivided attention gives me an opportunity to make a different path for myself."

Continuing on the same she enlists the numerous benefits of implementing multiplicity in projects and states, "Meditation and encouraging young talent to walk along as a team brings different perspectives to work on multiple projects. I guess having an acute sense of clarity and a simplistic approach to solving problems with a calm mind in the chaos of leadership role we take up which is never the same every day and creation of ideas walking along with a team in oneness brings joy."

Some of Tiwari's revered and appreciated works are 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Ghar Ki Murgi', and her recent Netflix anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya'.

Tiwari's last project 'BREAKPOINT' was a hit with the critics and the audiences, she will next helm the web series, 'Faadu', which will be her debut OTT show and also mark her first collaboration with Sony LIV.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Mumbai Bollywood Director Author/Writer Filmmaker OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Aamir Khan: Primary Job To Entertain People, Notion I Do Only Socially Relevant Films Not True

Singer Shrradha Pandit Approaches Oshiwara Police Over 'Threat' From Ex Manager

Searching For The Thin Line Between Film Promotions And Excessive Marketing

Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Phone Bhoot’ Set To Release In July 2022

Jeremy Renner: My Feelings For 'Hawkeye' Have Only Deepened

Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan: India Acted With Remarkable Restraint After 26/11

Amitabh Bachchan: India Acted With Remarkable Restraint After 26/11

'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

Best Wildcard Entrants Of 'Bigg Boss' Over The Years

Best Wildcard Entrants Of 'Bigg Boss' Over The Years

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer won his India cap in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns in the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement