Watch: Here’s How Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh Wished Each Other On Their Anniversary

Popularly recognised as one of the most adorable couples of B-town, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

To wish her husband a very happy anniversary, Genelia, took to Instagram and posted a fun video of Riteish Deshmukh and herself. She captioned it - “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny, fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you. There is no me without you. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you Happy Anniversary Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

In response, Riteish, shared a cute picture of himself and Genelia. He captioned it - “This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired” Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh worked together in films like 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Masti' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' before the couple got married. They also have two sons together Riaan and Rahyl.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine