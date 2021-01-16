Hathaway’s Wax Statue Name To Get Change To ‘Annie’

The Madame Tussauds in New York City has decided to change the name plate beside the wax figure of Anne Hathaway days after Hollywood she said that she prefers being addressed as 'Annie' rather than 'Anne',

During her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", earlier this week the actor had revealed that before she became a public figure her mother used to call her 'Anne' only when she was angry.

Hathaway said -"The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me,".

On Saturday, Madame Tussauds New York shared a video of the actor's name plate being removed and said the new one will be unveiled soon.

"Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to be called Annie! So, our team went to WORK! We’ve got your back, Annie! New name plate coming soon...! " the post read.

Hathaway can currently be seen opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in HBO Max romance movie "Locked Down".

