Harshaali Malhotra: Bajrangi’s Little Munni All Grown Up And Waiting For The Right Role

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni, who stole our hearts with her acting skills at the tender age of seven, recently took to social media to share some photos during Diwali. Outlook caught up with Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni as she narrated the fond memories and the great experience of working with Salman Khan and Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Well, she is no more a little girl now and has grown up to be a beautiful young lady with her gifted peaches and cream complexion and those eyes that can launch a hundred ships. All of 12, Harshaali says, “I never felt that it was my first movie. They made me feel extremely comfortable. While shooting for the song ‘Chicken Kurakoo’, I remember I had to eat a lot of chicken and the chicken overdose for that particular shot led to severe stomach ache.. I was unwell for a few days so they waited for me till the time I was feeling fine for the next shot.”

Shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan was tough, but Harshaali never felt the pressure because she was the most pampered and loved one on the sets and she truly wants to relive those days. She says, “I again fell sick while I was shooting in a village called Mandava in Rajasthan. I remember they managed to get two doctors and all the stars and the crew members used to take good care of me. The thrill of flying in a chartered plane was one-of-a-kind experience in my life. They always made me feel special and there was not a single moment when I felt left out or bored.”

Now life has become boring for Harshaali as she is unable to run around and play. “I am unable to do anything other than just sitting at home and attending online classes.”

She is a big fan of Deepika Padukone and wants to become a star like her. “I simply love her acting and she looked gorgeous in Padmavaat. During her spare time, she loves watching films like Avengers and Harry Potter. There is no current movie that she is working on at this moment, but is waiting for the right role to come her way. Apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali started her acting career with TV commercials. She also appeared in Zee TV and Life OK shows. She has acted in serials such as Qubool Hai (2014) and Laut Aao Trisha (2014)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine