Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya has been stealing the limelight since his cupid video of proposing to girlfriend Natasha Stankovic went viral. On 30 July 2020, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. They named him Agastya and today Pandya and Stankovic celebrated the toddler turning two months.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Hardik shared a shot of a Mumbai Indians jersey drawn on a cake with Agastya written on it and wrote - “Our son turns 2 months” and tagged his spouse Natasha in the story. He also shared an adorable picture of mommy Natasha posing with baby Agastya with a heart and earth emoji. Natasha on the other hand posted cute pictures of her posing with baby Agastya and captioned it, “2 months Agastya” with a blue heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasa Stankovic

Presently, Hardik Pandya is in the UAE playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Mumbai Indians.

