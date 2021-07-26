Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Boy

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife actor Geeta Basra revealed their name of new born son, along with his first photo, on Monday. Basra took to social media to announce that they have named their second baby, who was born on July 10, Jivan Veer Singh Plaha.

"Introducing Heer ka Veer. Jovan Veer Singh Plaha," the actor captioned the photo on Instagram.

In the picture the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, can be seen kissing the baby on his forehead.

The 41-year-old cricketer also commented on Basra's post with heart emojis . The two got married in 2015.

While Basra was last seen in the 2016 Punjabi film ‘Lock', Singh is gearing up for his full-fledged acting debut in multi-lingual movie ‘Friendship’. The film is slated to release later this year in Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu.

(With Inputs From PTI)

