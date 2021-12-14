The makers of two of Telugu actor Rana Daggubati’s upcoming films, ‘Virata Parvam’, and ‘Bheemla Nayak’, wished their star on his 37th birthday by releasing teasers about the characters played by Daggubati in the respective films.

The makers of the Telugu-language film ‘Virata Parvam’, a period drama helmed by director Venu Udugula, have released a one-minute clip featuring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi. Daggubati plays Comrade Ravanna in this historic flick. The film featuring the ‘Baahubali’ star will narrate a tale from the Naxalite movement which took place in Telangana region in the 1990s. The film will revolve around a love story set in the era while also focusing on politics and action.

In the video, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are seen in a tough spot amid the ongoing turmoil while still managing to be each other’s pillar. The video is gaining a lot of positive reviews with fans appreciating both the actors.

The Telugu flick is being financed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri and will see actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand in ancillary roles. The movie’s score has been composed by Suresh Bobbili and cinematography is by Dani Sanchez-Lopez. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 30 April 2021 but the date has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 variant situation.

A new release date for the project is not yet out.

Meanwhile, alongside Pawan Kalyan, Telugu film ‘Bheemla Nayak’ will also see Rana Daggubati playing the lead role in the highly anticipated flick. After an intriguing poster, the makers have released a teaser of Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar and it looks every bit intense. The dialogue promo, which also has Pawan Kalyan in the role of a cop has managed to set high expectations. One can see, Rana as a wealthy and aggressive guy.

'Bheemla Nayak' will be hitting the screens on January 12, 2022. Pawan Kalyan’s first look as 'Bheemla Nayak' and first glimpse already garnered a massive response. Rana Daggubati’s first look- blitz of Daniel Shekar also got tremendous response. Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon are the heroines in the film.

(With Inputs From PinkVilla)