BTS Army In India Rents Billboards In Mumbai To Celebrate Jungkook's 24th Birthday

Social media went into an overdrive, as fans of the KPOP band BTS wished one of its members, Jungkook, on his 24th birthday, today (September 1). Indian fans too, celebrated the birthday of the popular singer-songwriter, by putting up posters of him on the billboards in Mumbai.

Jungkook's birthday project first time in India at Mulund west bus station



Even the rest of the members wished Jungkook on midnight. While Jin, Suga and RM took to Twitter to wish him, J-Hope waited until midnight to surprise him with a birthday cake and serenaded him with the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

The Indian fans of the singer rented billboards in Mumbai, celebrating Jungkook's many talents, which also featured QR Codes to Jungkook’s solo songs such as ‘Euphoria’, ‘Still With You,’ ‘My Time’, and ‘Begin’.

Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India



LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai India

Ever since midnight, fans of the popular band and the singer have been sharing messages and wishes, along with congratulating the entire boyband for completing 3000 days in the industry after they made their debut on June 12, 2013 with the song ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’.

The fans, who are popularly known as the BTS Army, created the hashtag ‘Love You 3000’, a phrase used by actor Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, to congratulate the band.

Meanwhile, Jungkook hosted a personalised concert on the eve of his birthday, for the BTS Army, for two and a half hours as the talented musician sang hits like ‘Paradise’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Mic Drop’, ‘Pied Piper’, ‘Dimple’ and ‘Waste It On Me’. He also composed and performed impromptu songs after previously asking the fans for lyric suggestions.

