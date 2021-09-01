September 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  BTS Army In India Rents Billboards In Mumbai To Celebrate Jungkook's 24th Birthday

BTS Army In India Rents Billboards In Mumbai To Celebrate Jungkook's 24th Birthday

Ever since midnight, fans of the KPOP band BTS have been sharing messages and wishes for the singer on social media, and also congratulated the entire boyband for completing 3000 days in the industry.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:51 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BTS Army In India Rents Billboards In Mumbai To Celebrate Jungkook's 24th Birthday
Jungkook celebrated his 24'th birthday on September 1
Source: Instagram
BTS Army In India Rents Billboards In Mumbai To Celebrate Jungkook's 24th Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-09-01T14:51:43+05:30

Social media went into an overdrive, as fans of the KPOP band BTS wished one of its members, Jungkook, on his 24th birthday, today (September 1).  Indian fans too, celebrated the birthday of the popular singer-songwriter, by putting up posters of him on the billboards in Mumbai.

Even the rest of the members wished Jungkook on midnight. While Jin, Suga and RM took to Twitter to wish him, J-Hope waited until midnight to surprise him with a birthday cake and serenaded him with the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

The Indian fans of the singer rented billboards in Mumbai, celebrating Jungkook's many talents, which also featured QR Codes to Jungkook’s solo songs such as ‘Euphoria’, ‘Still With You,’ ‘My Time’, and ‘Begin’. 

Ever since midnight, fans of the popular band and the singer have been sharing messages and wishes, along with congratulating the entire boyband for completing 3000 days in the industry after they made their debut on June 12, 2013 with the song ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’.

The fans, who are popularly known as the BTS Army, created the hashtag ‘Love You 3000’, a phrase used by actor Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, to congratulate the band.

Meanwhile, Jungkook hosted a personalised concert on the eve of his birthday, for the BTS Army, for two and a half hours as the talented musician sang hits like ‘Paradise’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Mic Drop’, ‘Pied Piper’, ‘Dimple’ and ‘Waste It On Me’. He also composed and performed impromptu songs after previously asking the fans for lyric suggestions. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Shilpa Shetty Starts Looking For Work While Husband Raj Kundra Remains In Jail

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jungkook Mumbai Gwangju, South Korea Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos