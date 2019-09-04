Happy Birthday Beyonce: Five Songs of Queen Bey That Won't Get Old 'Until The End Of Time'

All hail Queen Bey! The epitome of talent and style icon, Beyonce, turns 38 today. The acclaimed singer-songwriter has time and again touched our hearts with new music and her soulful voice. The mum of three ringed in her birthday this year cheering for singer Lizzo at her concert in Philadelphia alongside husband Jay-Z. In her 20-years-something career, the singer has built a fan base that has stayed true through her ups and downs. As part of her illustrious music journey, Beyonce has blessed us with songs that have left an indelible impression on our hearts and minds.

From Halo to Formation, Beyonce's songs have always hit the right note and struck a chord with millions of fans across the world. And it is not just limited to this legend's music, but her innate sense of style has inspired a whole generation of fashion choices. Beyonce has never hesitated to experiment and the proof has been her ever-changing style. From braids and bobs to risque stage outfits, the 'If I Were A Boy' singer has more often than not gone all out and impressed fans with just a 'Listen'.

Today, as the singer ushers into a brand new year, fans dropped in all the birthday love on her latest Instagram post. And while we wait for some brand new chart-topping music from Beyonce, let's take a look at some of her all-time hits that can be heard irrespective what time of the day, week, month or year it is.

(source: pinkvilla.com)