Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her On-Going Battle With Breast Cancer

Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini took to her social media handles to share her recent undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Actress Hamsa Nandini. | Instagram/@ihamsanandini

2021-12-21T23:21:43+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:21 pm

Telugu film actress Hamsa Nandini recently revealed that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. In a powerfully penned note, the actress wrote on social media that she was diagnosed with grade III invasive carcinoma (breast cancer) four months ago. Nandini had lost her mother to breast cancer 18 years ago.

Recalling back on the time when she discovered a lump in her breast, the actress states  "Four months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared. Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer) (sic)." 

Nandini underwent surgery to remove the tumour, and doctors confirmed that it had not spread. "I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining (sic)," she wrote.  

Nandini's relief, however, was short-lived as she later detected positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). "This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim victory," she wrote.

The actress, who has been featured in several Telegu films has already withstood nine cycles of chemotherapy. She is yet to complete seven more cycles of the same.

Nandini, who is determined to face the battle head-on, states "I have made myself a few promises: I will not let this disease define my life and that I will fight it with a smile and win. I will get back on screen better and stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help educate and inspire others. And, I will consciously celebrate life and all it has to offer."

Nandini's heartfelt tweet amassed support from the Telugu film fraternity, fans and her well-wishers. 

Hamsa Nandini Breast Cancer Awareness Breast Cancer health Tolly­wood
