﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Grammy Awards 2019: Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance To Support Host Alicia Keys

Grammy Awards 2019: Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance To Support Host Alicia Keys

Michelle Obama appeared onstage at the 2019 Grammys alongside Keys, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 February 2019
Grammy Awards 2019: Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance To Support Host Alicia Keys
Twitter @MichelleObama
Grammy Awards 2019: Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance To Support Host Alicia Keys
outlookindia.com
2019-02-11T12:40:44+0530
Also Read

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the 2019 Grammys to support the host of the ceremony Alicia Keys and discuss the important role music has played in her life.

Obama, 55, appeared onstage alongside Keys, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

Keys introduced the segment saying, "Music is what we all love, music is what it’s all about. Everybody is out here shining and I’m so proud to bring us together to honour this moment because music is what we cry too, it’s what we march to, it’s what we rock to, it’s what we make love to. It’s our shared global language."

"From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side, to the 'who run the world' songs that fuelled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story. And I know that's true for everybody here.

"Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters — every story within every voice, every note within every song," Obama said.

After the awards ceremony, she posted a group photograph on Instagram and said as a friend she always makes sure to be with her "girls" at every point in their lives.

"For me, a big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—whether that’s for a birthday, a quick catch-up after work, or a major milestone.

"So I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine, caring, and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music," Obama captioned the photo.

Keys was announced as the host of the ceremony last month.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Michelle Obama Los Angeles Grammy Music Awards Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Korean Boy Band Makes History At The Grammy Awards
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters