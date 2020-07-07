July 07, 2020
Poshan
Govt To Come Up With Safety Guidelines For Shooting Films Amid Covid-19

Speaking at the inauguration of 'FICCI FRAMES 2020,Union Minister Javadekar said all stakeholders need to work together to make progress and harness the soft power of India -- media and entertainment.

PTI 07 July 2020
The government is coming up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for shooting films in India in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and is also set to provide incentives for production to accelerate restarting of film-making, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'FICCI FRAMES 2020, a convention on the business of entertainment, Javadekar said all stakeholders need to work together to make progress and harness the soft power of India -- media and entertainment.

"Government is coming up with a standard operating procedure for shooting films in India in the light of the pandemic," the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

"Further, to accelerate the restart of film-making that had come to a standstill as a result of COVID, it is also coming up with incentives of production in all sectors, including TV serials, film-making, co-production, animation, gaming. We will be announcing these measures shortly," he said.

Javadekar also said that more than 80 foreign film producers have taken advantage of the film facilitation office.

They have got a single window clearance for shooting their films in India, Javadekar said.

He said the discussions at 'FICCI FRAMES' would certainly throw up new and innovative ideas that can be acted upon.

Virtual inaugurations are the new normal and those virtual spaces are the new places for real partnerships, Javadekar said. 

