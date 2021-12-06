Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

From Parodies Of English Songs To Rapping Against Injustice: Fejo's Decade-Long Journey As A Rapper

Malayalam rapper Fejo, one of the biggest names in the fast-growing rap community in India, focusses on taking up several socio-political issues in his songs.

From Parodies Of English Songs To Rapping Against Injustice: Fejo's Decade-Long Journey As A Rapper
Malayalam rapper Febin Joseph is known for his hard-hitting rap music

Trending

From Parodies Of English Songs To Rapping Against Injustice: Fejo's Decade-Long Journey As A Rapper
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T12:51:30+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 12:51 pm

Just like plenty of rappers in the country, Kerala based rapper Febin Joseph aKa Fejo, too, was introduced to the world of rap and hip hop, through the music of popular American rappers such as 2pac, Biggie, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Akon. Despite the fact that he wasn’t very good with English, and he couldn’t “understand” the meaning of those songs, he was inspired by the style, and since he was always a poet, he attempted to write parodies of those songs in Malayalam.

“I was in school when I heard hip hop music, for the first time, thanks to my brother.  I remember I fell in love with Akon’s ‘Smack That’. I loved the style and how the entire composition was made. Since I loved writing, and I loved writing poems I tried to attempt a parody of these songs in Malayalam,” he tells us.

In 2009, he wrote and sang the Malayalam version of Lil Wayne’s ‘Lollipop’.

And like any other teenager, Fejo’s first ever rap song too, was about heart break. He sheepishly laughs and tells us, “That was the first song I ever wrote. It was about heartbreak and more importantly it was about how friends betray you and all. I was just a kid back then, so these were the things that sort of bothered me then.”

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Coming from a lower middle-class background, it wasn’t easy for Fejo to pursue a career in music and follow his dreams. Just like any other middle-class citizen in the country, Fejo, a native of Cochin, too decided to complete his education and enrolled himself for a BTech course. After completing the course, he joined the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), but quit the job within a few months. He tried working in a few construction companies, as well, but he finally decided to pursue his passion, and therefore came his first “serious and original song” -- ‘Private Aravushala’-- an attack on self-financing colleges.

Unlike several other rappers, who tend to use flashy clothes and a lot or bling Fejo steers clear away from that, simply because he feels that rappers should be careful of not mindlessly aping the West and go after bling or other fancy clothing items. “You have a Mercedes car in the background, and you are wearing flashy clothes with the bling and all. But then you are rapping about the hardships you faced, or that you are poor. No one is going to believe you or take you seriously,” he says.

Untill 2018, Fejo was, arguably, a famous rapper, only in Kerala. His popularity became nationwide, after rapper Dilin Nair aKa Raftaar, gave him a shout out on Instagram, and later even collaborated with him for a single. Fejo recalls it as one of the biggest moments in his career as a hip-hop musician, because up until then, he was just a “famous rapper” in Kerala.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FEJO (@officialfejo)

“I had given a radio interview when I had released a rap track. As luck would have it, Raftaar bhai was in Kerala when it was played and happened to listen to it in his car. He had given me a shout out on Instagram and said that what Malayalis are doing with rap is amazing and felt that we weren’t getting the due recognition. He said if I had done this in Hindi, I would have become rich and famous by now,” he recalls.

Then, a few months later Raftaar collaborated with Fejo for a song, which also featured Bollywood star, Varun Dhawan.

“Raftaar bhai told me ‘I want you to record the song and after that we are going to fly you to Mumbai’. He gave me complete freedom to create and said that he wouldn’t even be checking my lyrics. I recorded the track and within two days, he sent me the air ticket to Mumbai,” Fejo adds.

And now, more than a decade later, the 30-year-old is considered one of the biggest names in India, who focusses more on taking up several socio-political themes in his songs, as he feels it is his responsibility as an artiste, to voice concerns faced by the society that he lives in.

“I faced so many problems, like colour discrimination, the issues with my caste. I have also seen my friends face financial issues. So, I started express all my pain and frustration. If I can express love loss feelings, then I can talk about this. It is a responsibility of an artiste,” he says, however adding that he is also focussing on creating commercial music, to avoid getting stereotyped.

“I am not always like that. Otherwise, people will get bored, but I try to keep a balance between the commercial music that I do, and the songs that I do with socio political themes in them,” he adds.  

Tags

Samarth Goyal Fejo Varun Dhawan Kerala Cochin Rap Music Hip Hop Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni Talks About Letting Go After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni Talks About Letting Go After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Vivek Oberoi: I Am Doing A Trippy Movie, It Is Completely Superficial And I Just Love It

Sara Ali Khan Reveals Mother Amrita Singh Doesn't Like Working With Her!

Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Start Hosting KBC? Because Of Less Work In Films!

Top Five Protest Hip-Hop Numbers That Gave Confidence To Generations Of Singers To Grab The Mic

Shah Rukh Khan Hits The Gym To Prepare for His Upcoming Films

Sara Ali Khan 'Lost A Lot Of Confidence' After The Failure Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Walt Disney Birthday: Seven Iconic Disney Characters That Made Our Childhood Awesome

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Poetries On Dissent: Protests Through Poets' Eyes

Poetries On Dissent: Protests Through Poets' Eyes

Fashion And Hip Hop – A Bond Made For Life

Fashion And Hip Hop – A Bond Made For Life

Baba Sehgal: Rappers Today Are Scared To Try Something New

Baba Sehgal: Rappers Today Are Scared To Try Something New

Rakhi Sawant: I’m Nervous And Scared As My Husband Has Never Faced The Camera

Rakhi Sawant: I’m Nervous And Scared As My Husband Has Never Faced The Camera

Read More from Outlook

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the privileged partnership with Moscow.

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Bhanuj Kappal / Not since Indipop has a musical movement in India built such a strong independent presence

Advertisement