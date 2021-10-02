From Accentuating Sexuality To Questioning Hierarchy, Mithu Sen's Works Of Art Explore Multiple Domains

Mithu Sen works in a variety of media to explore and subvert hierarchical codes and rules, with particular reference to sexuality, language, the value of art and objects and experiences of marginalisation. She challenges our standards of social exchange, through various devices and interventions, undermining the codes we come to rely on and recalibrating types of interaction.

Through her praxis of lingual anarchy, Sen reflects on issues of purposiveness, utility, translatability and communicability of language, and moves towards an examination by inflicting disorders of language. Among these experiments is (Un)poetry, which is a continuing project that speculates on possibilities of an unstable, unformed, and hybrid language –– overturning the poetic structure. Her practice incorporates painting, poetry, social media, instructional exchanges and performance to demonstrate how language and social conventions can restrict our capacity of expression