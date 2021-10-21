Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Freida Pinto Confirms Getting Married To Cory Tran

Actress Freida Pinto got engaged to Cory Tran in November 2019, and she has now revealed that the two got hitched amidst the lockdown.

Freida Pinto Confirms Getting Married To Cory Tran
Freida Pinto And Cory Tran | instagram.com/freidapinto

Freida Pinto Confirms Getting Married To Cory Tran
2021-10-21T12:18:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 12:18 pm

Actress Freida Pinto said that she married her fiancé Cory Tran when they were under lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was asked about the couple's wonderful engagement back in November 2019. Host Kelly Clarkson went on to rave over a shot of Tran proposing to Pinto close to a waterfront sunset. Soon after that, she inquired about the couple's wedding plans. To this, Pinto just let go, and playfully responded, “Oh excellent. We’re already married!”

The audience on the show couldn’t wait for an instant and erupted in thunderous applause. Pinto went ahead to add, “It’s a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple…But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it. So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California] and just get married. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

The couple began dating after Pinto's ‘The Path’ co-star actor Aaron Paul introduced them. Pinto told Clarkson that she was quite happy being single at that time, and while the two were shooting their TV show in the heart of New York, one day Paul suddenly said, “‘I want you in my life forever, Freida, so I’m going to introduce you to my friend.'” On the show, Pinto went on to recall how she had told Paul that she did not want him to be a matchmaker in her life. However, there was no stopping Paul, and he eventually made her meet Tran. Pinto added, “But he still did it and turns out I got engaged to Cory, his friend.”

In June, Pinto and Tran revealed they are expecting a baby. Pinto wrote on her Instagram, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

