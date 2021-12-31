For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021

Actress Raymon Singh, the much loved villain of TV, and last seen in a negative lead role in the TV show, 'Yeh Teri Galiyan', reveals that one of the reasons she could get through the tough times of 2021 was because of her interest in gardening. She believes that spending time with nature has been therapeutic for her.

"In an unstable, disorienting, and often infuriating world, it can be the purest tonic to see your hydrangea reliably spring to life and throw color around your garden. I'm blessed that I learned gardening in 2021 it will be one of my best memory of the year. Planting vegetables and flowers is altogether a different level of happiness and satisfaction. For me, gardening is much more than a hobby now. It is not about just decorating my home but it also helps me to stabilize my mood and health. I feek like linked together with the nature which has a direct impact on our health. On a positive note the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has taught us how to enjoy nature," Singh tells us.

Hailing from the time when saas-bahu shows ruled into Hindi entertainment, Raymon, who also played a key role in 'Kkusum', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Bhabhi', 'Devi' among others says she enjoyed exploring new roles in 2021.

"On work front, I'm blessed that I could work in these tough times. I managed to shoot for two shows 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' and KUDCA will always be special and memorable as I got to act for a pre partition story, in which I had a very beautiful and fresh look. I played the hero’s mom from Karachi. So I'm ending the year on a positive note," she says.

Talking ahead about her plans for 2022, the actress says, "I'm in Indore, to welcome the new year with my parents after a long time. I wish 2022 turns out to be more special for me. I'm wishing for a peaceful year. I just hope the 3rd wave spares us in 2022. We all stay happy and healthy. Also I wish almighty bless me with some new challenging and promising roles."

The actress has also been part of Bollywood movies like ‘Army’ and ‘Ghayal Once Again’.