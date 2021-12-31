Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021

The television actress, who is a well known for playing negative roles, reveals how the hobby of gardening helped her in many ways.

For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021
Actress Raymon Singh is grateful for her interest in gardening that kept her positive throughout the year. | Instagram/raymon_kakar

Trending

For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T02:27:43+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 2:27 am

Actress Raymon Singh, the much loved villain of TV, and last seen in a negative lead role in the TV show, 'Yeh Teri Galiyan', reveals that one of the reasons she could get through the tough times of 2021 was because of her interest in gardening. She believes that spending time with nature has been therapeutic for her.

"In an unstable, disorienting, and often infuriating world, it can be the purest tonic to see your hydrangea reliably spring to life and throw color around your garden. I'm blessed that I learned gardening in 2021 it will be one of my best memory of the year. Planting vegetables and flowers is altogether a different level of happiness and satisfaction. For me, gardening is much more than a hobby now. It is not about just decorating my home but it also helps me to stabilize my mood and health. I feek like linked together with the nature which has a direct impact on our health. On a positive note the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has taught us how to enjoy nature," Singh tells us.

Hailing from the time when saas-bahu shows ruled into Hindi entertainment, Raymon, who also played a key role in 'Kkusum', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Bhabhi', 'Devi' among others says she enjoyed exploring new roles in 2021.

"On work front, I'm blessed that I could work in these tough times. I managed to shoot for two shows 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' and KUDCA will always be special and memorable as I got to act for a pre partition story, in which I had a very beautiful and fresh look. I played the hero’s mom from Karachi. So I'm ending the year on a positive note," she says.

Talking ahead about her plans for 2022, the actress says, "I'm in Indore, to welcome the new year with my parents after a long time. I wish 2022 turns out to be more special for me. I'm wishing for a peaceful year. I just hope the 3rd wave spares us in 2022. We all stay happy and healthy. Also I wish almighty bless me with some new challenging and promising roles."

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The actress has also been part of Bollywood movies like ‘Army’ and ‘Ghayal Once Again’.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan: Aanand L Rai's World Is Very Immersive

Sara Ali Khan: Aanand L Rai's World Is Very Immersive

Manan Joshi Credits Theatre Background To His Acting Skills

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Share Pictures From Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ceremonies

'Minnal Murali': SS Rajamouli Praises Tovino Thomas' Latest Hit At An 'RRR' Promotional Event

'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Discomfort Over Abhijeet Bichukale's Remarks

Masaba Goes Global As Her Label Takes Centre Stage In The International Show ‘Emily In Paris’

Watch: Salman Khan Drives An Auto-Rickshaw In Panvel

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Impresses Fans With Fast, Action Packed, Stylish Avatar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumtaz Turns Down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Offer

Mumtaz Turns Down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Offer

'Bigg Boss 14' Winner Rubina Dilaik Slams A Troll For Badly Editing Her Photo

'Bigg Boss 14' Winner Rubina Dilaik Slams A Troll For Badly Editing Her Photo

Indian Movies On Zombie Outbreak Which You Must Binge-Watch This Weekend

Indian Movies On Zombie Outbreak Which You Must Binge-Watch This Weekend

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Movie 'Prithviraj' Lands In Trouble

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Movie 'Prithviraj' Lands In Trouble

Read More from Outlook

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | In 10 Points

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai recorded around 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases, a 46 per cent jump from Wednesday. On the same day, Delhi reported 1,313 fresh coronavirus cases, a 42 per cent rise from yesterday.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Advertisement