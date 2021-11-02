Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Five Times When Shah Rukh Khan Broke The Image Of A Romantic Lover Boy

Today actor Shah Rukh Khan turns 56. While he has been popular as the king of romance, today we bring you a few such instances where he did break the image of a lover boy.

Five Times When Shah Rukh Khan Broke The Image Of A Romantic Lover Boy
Shah Rukh Khan | instagram

Trending

Five Times When Shah Rukh Khan Broke The Image Of A Romantic Lover Boy
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T09:29:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:29 am

From ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, actor Shah Rukh Khan has played the stereotypical lover boy on cinema screens countless times. His portrayal of Raj or Rahul undoubtedly aided this rapid rise. But he has often demonstrated that there is more to him as an actor than simply opening his arms to his lady love as she races towards him.

Khan has played the characters with negative shades quite a lot in the 1990s. From ‘Baazigar’ to ‘Anjaam’ to ‘Ram Jaane’ to ‘Darr’ – he had absolutely aced those characters. However, soon afterwards, people started recognizing him as the icon for romantic films with movies.

Every year Khan is known to come out of his residence, Mannat, on this day and wave to the numerous fans who gather outside his house. Amidst the pandemic, last year the celebrations couldn't be as grand as it usually is, and this year too the merriment could be a bit on the lesser side only.

On the occasion of Khan's 56th birthday, we pay tribute to a few of the occasions in his career, post-2000, when he dared to break the mould of a romantic hero. We look at the films in which he has portrayed more than simply the chocolate lover boy.

‘My Name Is Khan’ (2010)

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The film does begin with a tale of love, but Rizwan Khan is not your usual lover boy. He has Asperger's syndrome and sees the world in a much more simplified manner. Rizwan was depicted sensitively by Khan, who pushed us to sympathise with his problems and applaud his determination.

‘Chak De! India’ (2007)

Even those who questioned his histrionic powers after ‘Swades’ had to admit defeat with ‘Chak De! India’. The film included no well-known actors and relied solely on Khan's star power. While his character, Kabir Khan, led a squad of unheralded hockey players to victory, it was his compelling performance as a misunderstood hero that sent the movie to the top of the box-office rankings.

'Don' (2006) and 'Don 2' (2011)

When it was originally reported that he would be playing Vijay, a role popularised by actor Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 film ‘Don’, there was doubt regarding Khan’s talents. However, with the help of a fantastic screenplay, the Badshaah demonstrated that he is on par with the Shahenshah. Khan's portrayal of the malevolent ‘Don’ is hauntingly unsettling.

'Swades' (2004)

With this film, the Baadshah of Bollywood silenced all his detractors who believed he was only hammering his way through his films. At first, he is the traditional urbane man who doesn't understand rural customs, but he gradually evolves before our eyes into someone who enthusiastically embraces his origins and roots.

'Asoka' (2001)

You would have to be a die-hard fan of Khan to have endured this film. It may not be the most epic movie of his career, but it was a significant risk for him to take on as both an actor and a producer, and he deserves credit for that. Plus, you can't dispute that his portrayal of the famous monarch who is altered by the Kalinga battle was unlike anything he had done before.

Here’s wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood Art & Entertainment Features
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Happy Birthday SRK, King Of Romance: 'Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga'

Happy Birthday SRK, King Of Romance: 'Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga'

Telugu Show 'Gundamma Katha' To Cross 1000 Episodes

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels Salman Khan Is Lonely And Needs Someone To Come Back Home To

Inside Pics From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 48th Birthday Bash

For Pranav Misshra, Horse Riding Is Not Just For Leisure

Aayush Sharma On Fighting With Salman Khan In 'Antim': I Got Palpitations

Ram Charan: Chiranjeevi Garu Made A Difference In Every Sphere That He Entered

Sushmita Sen Becomes 'Bua', Welcomes Niece In The Family

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Locks Release Date For 'Good Luck Sakhi'

Keerthy Suresh Locks Release Date For 'Good Luck Sakhi'

Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar And Kangana Ranaut To Receive Padma Shri Awards On November 8

Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar And Kangana Ranaut To Receive Padma Shri Awards On November 8

Rajinikanth Back Home From The Hospital

Rajinikanth Back Home From The Hospital

Former American President Barack Obama Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Former American President Barack Obama Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi, Addressing the UN COP26 at Glasgow, said India is the only country that is delivering in ‘letter and spirit’ the commitments on tackling climate change.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement