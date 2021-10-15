Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
First Look of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Out

Telugu actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are pairing up for the first time in this family entertainer.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand in the first look of their film 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

2021-10-15T17:57:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 5:57 pm

Actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen together in their film 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu'. The team launched the first look of the film on the ocassion of Dussehra.

'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' marks Sharwanand’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and director Tirumala Kishore. Sharwanand plays a guy-next-door kind of role, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a meaty role. The title, which means 'Hatts off to women' itself suggests the importance of female characters in the movie.

There are festive vibes all over in the poster as Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are dressed in traditional attire with the house decorated with flowers. While Sharwanand looks handsome in shirt and casual trouser, whereas Rashmika looks chic in handloom saree.

The movie also stars Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Sharwanand's recent release 'Maha Samundram' is currently in theatres. Rashmika is shooting for multilingual 'Pushpa: The Rise' and gearing up for her Bollywood debut 'Mission Majnu'.

