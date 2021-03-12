FIR Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Cheating, Copyright Breach

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has found herself in the middle of yet another storm after a case of alleged cheating was filed against Ranaut by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

A Mumbai court had asked the city police to register an offence against actor Kangana Ranaut

after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

Ashish Kaul, the author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda', alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the Princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the Queen of Kashmir.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station against Kangana, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut, an official said.

As per the complaint, he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without Kaul's permission.

"Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist?" he said.

On the Bandra metropolitan magistrate's order, FIR was registered under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and also under the Copyright Act, a police official said, adding that further probe is on.

Ranaut is already facing police cases in Mumbai over her allegedly provocative tweets.

(With PTI inputs.)

