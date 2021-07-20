July 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Announces Release Of His Autobiography ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Announces Release Of His Autobiography ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who co-starred with Mehra in 'Delhi-6' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' revealed the book's cover on social media.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Announces Release Of His Autobiography ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Instagram- @rakeyshommehra
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Announces Release Of His Autobiography ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’
outlookindia.com
2021-07-20T16:52:48+05:30
Also read

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday announced the release of his autobiography titled 'The Stranger In The Mirror'.

Co-written by author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and published by Rupa Publications, the book will hit the stands nationwide on July 27.

Ad maker-turned-director Mehra, known for helming movies such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and the recently released 'Toofan', shared the announcement on his Instagram account.

“Here’s the cover reveal of the book written by @officialreetagupta and yours truly, hope y’all enjoy my journey,” the 58-year-old director wrote.

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (@rakeyshommehra)

 

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who worked with Mehra in 'Delhi-6' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', revealed the cover of the book on social media.

“Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry. To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical!. He’s now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror,” the 36-year-old actor captioned the post on Instagram.

Primarily an ad filmmaker, Delhi-born Mehra made his directorial debut in 2001 with 'Aks', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, and Nandita Das.

His second film 'Rang De Basanti', headlined by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, released in 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Post his third release Delhi-6 in 2009, Mehra collaborated with Farhan Akhtar on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, which was a biopic on the late legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh. 

He has also produced films like 'Teen They Bhai' and 'Fanney Khan'.

According to the release, 'The Stranger In The Mirror' features first-person accounts of noted personalities from cinema and advertising world including Waheeda Rahman, A R Rahman, Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Akhtar, Kapoor Ahuja, Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Divya Dutta and Prahlad Kakar.

The autobiography's foreword has been written by Rahman, with whom the director collaborated on his previous two films 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Delhi 6'.  Khan has penned the afterword for the book.

(With Inputs from PTI

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Arbaaz Khan Excited To Produce A Documentary On His Father Salim Khan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rakeysh 0mprakash Mehra Mumbai Bollywood Movies Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos