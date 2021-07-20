Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Announces Release Of His Autobiography ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday announced the release of his autobiography titled 'The Stranger In The Mirror'.

Co-written by author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and published by Rupa Publications, the book will hit the stands nationwide on July 27.

Ad maker-turned-director Mehra, known for helming movies such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and the recently released 'Toofan', shared the announcement on his Instagram account.

“Here’s the cover reveal of the book written by @officialreetagupta and yours truly, hope y’all enjoy my journey,” the 58-year-old director wrote.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who worked with Mehra in 'Delhi-6' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', revealed the cover of the book on social media.

“Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry. To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical!. He’s now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror,” the 36-year-old actor captioned the post on Instagram.

Primarily an ad filmmaker, Delhi-born Mehra made his directorial debut in 2001 with 'Aks', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, and Nandita Das.

His second film 'Rang De Basanti', headlined by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, released in 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Post his third release Delhi-6 in 2009, Mehra collaborated with Farhan Akhtar on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, which was a biopic on the late legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

He has also produced films like 'Teen They Bhai' and 'Fanney Khan'.

According to the release, 'The Stranger In The Mirror' features first-person accounts of noted personalities from cinema and advertising world including Waheeda Rahman, A R Rahman, Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Akhtar, Kapoor Ahuja, Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Divya Dutta and Prahlad Kakar.

The autobiography's foreword has been written by Rahman, with whom the director collaborated on his previous two films 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Delhi 6'. Khan has penned the afterword for the book.

