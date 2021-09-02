September 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Film And TV Stars Including Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani ‘Shocked’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Film And TV Stars Including Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani ‘Shocked’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Several celebrities took to Twitter following the reports about Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday morning.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:12 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Film And TV Stars Including Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani ‘Shocked’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death
Sidharth Shukla died of heart attack on Thursday morning
Source: PTI
Film And TV Stars Including Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani ‘Shocked’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death
outlookindia.com
2021-09-02T15:12:53+05:30

Several film and tv actors, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Kavita Kaushik, took to social media to express their shock and sadness after it was reported that Sidharth Shukla had died on Thursday morning. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta among many other celebrities were the first to react, and expressed their condolences.

 Sidharth Shukla, who rose to prominence with TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13 was declared dead at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning after suffering a massive heart attack. 

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.  

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bigg Boss Winner, TV Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies At 40 After Massive Heart Attack

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sidharth Shukla Mumbai TV Channels Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos