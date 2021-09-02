Film And TV Stars Including Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani ‘Shocked’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Several film and tv actors, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Kavita Kaushik, took to social media to express their shock and sadness after it was reported that Sidharth Shukla had died on Thursday morning.

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Gosh this is Heartbreaking!!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved onesðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ Condolences to his Family and Fans ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) September 2, 2021

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta among many other celebrities were the first to react, and expressed their condolences.

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 2, 2021

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla, who rose to prominence with TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13 was declared dead at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning after suffering a massive heart attack.

Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peaceðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021

Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken ! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) September 2, 2021

Extremely shocking news.

Rest in peace #SiddharthShukla — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) September 2, 2021

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

