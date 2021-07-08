'Fast and Furious 9' On August 5 Will Hit Indian Theatres

The ninth installment of the high-octane actioner "Fast and Furious" starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Cardi B among others is all set to release theatrically in India on August 5.

Directed by Justin Lin, "F9" has already been launched in the US, China, Korea, Korea, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.

The Universal Pictures film is co-written by Lin and Daniel Casey. It is the sequel to "The Fate of the Furious" (2017), the ninth main installment, and the tenth full-length feature to release overall in the franchise.

"The Fast and Furious" saga started as a story about illegal street racing and evolved into the tale of a close-knit team involved in heists and espionage.

It is one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises in India and has collected over USD 5 billion worldwide since the first film was released in 2001.

The movie has also collected more than USD 500 Million with its worldwide release.

In the latest chapter, Dom (Diesel) and Letty (Rodriguez) are seen enjoying a quiet life with a young son when they are asked to help thwart a dangerous plot.

This time the action and drama are going to get grandeur, car chases will be extra thrilling especially when a rocket propels a car into space.

With PTI inputs

