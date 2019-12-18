'Time To Protest Online Only Over': Farhan Akhtar Asks People To Join Anti-CAA Protests

Time to protest alone on social media is over," the 45-year-old actor tweeted as he called people to join him for the protest march on Thursday. He also shared a picture explaining the concerns over the new citizenship law point-by-point. The image also has pointers on the National Register of Citizens that sparked fears of detention and deportation in Assam.

"Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over," Mr Akhtar's tweet read.

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

Hours later, Mr Akhtar apologised for posting a graphic - along with his earlier tweet - that carried an inaccurate map of India. "Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inacccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier," he wrote.

PTI