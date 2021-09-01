Farah Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Popular Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker took to Instagram and made the announcement, while also asking those who were in close proximity with her, to get tested as well.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Farah said that stopped sharing photos of her children, during festivals such as Diwali or Holi, on social media. In an report by Mid-Day, the 56-year-old said that she doesn’t share the photos of her children on social media anymore because they get “trolled” by social media users.

"It really irritates me, asking whether my children are Hindu or Muslim. Earlier I used to post my children's photo for Diwali and Eid, I have stopped doing that,” she said during her chat with Arbaaz Khan for his show ‘Pinch with Arbaaz Khan’.

“I don't post pictures during religious festivals...it's very sad, but I don't do it,” Khan said adding that her kids are often trolled over their religious beliefs.

During the conversation she also talked about still being “criticised” and “trolled” for directing the movie ‘Tees Maar Khan’, which had bomed at the box office after its release in 2010.

"People have done far worse movies, people have done far worse work, and you're still stuck with that (Tees Maar Khan)," she said.

