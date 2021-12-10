Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After VickyKat Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Several of the Khan's fans commented on his post. While some mocked him, some supported the actor.

Fans comment on Salman Khan's Insta post. | Instagram

2021-12-10T16:57:46+05:30
Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 4:57 pm

Actor Salman Khan's fans flooded his Instagram post with replies in which they were sympathising with the actor after his ex-girlfriend, actress, Katrina Kaif got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan on December 9. 

Netizens did not spare this opportunity to troll as the post came out at the same time as the Vicky-Katrina wedding news. While some mocked him saying "Shaadi me gai the kya salman bhai? (Did you go to the wedding Salman Bhai?)", "Bhai Bhabhi Ne Shadii Karlii", others came out in support of the actor by checking up on him. "Sorry for Katrina’s marriage Salman bhai" said a well-wisher.

Neutrals found many other comments on the post, amusing.

The 'Dabangg' star was seen shaking hands with Saudi Royal Court Advisor, Turki Alalshikh in the video post. The post was titled "Lovely meeting you my brother…." tagging the Court Advisor. Salman Khan was also said to be addressing a press conference ahead of the musical concert. The actor thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting them here and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), for giving this opportunity for the first Bollywood concert of this magnitude. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

A few years ago Khan was linked to Kaif and dating rumours rose between the two. It is also said that Khan, was wishing to get married to Kaif.

Salman Khan is currently on the Da-Bangg tour for promoting his film in UAE. The star-studded tour will also include performances by Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, and Aayush Sharma. 

Salman Khan Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Mumbai Celebrity Wedding Instagram Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
