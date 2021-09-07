September 07, 2021
Fans Can't Keep Calm! Salman Khan's Bearded Sardar Look For 'Antim' Is The Pic Of The Day

Salman Khan released the poster of his upcoming Bollywood film 'Antim' with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The two actors look ripped and ready to go at each other. Fans are loving Khan's bearded Sardar look.

Prateek Sur 07 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:07 pm
Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma In the First Look From 'Antim'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-07T20:07:30+05:30

Makers of ‘Antim’ have finally unveiled the first poster of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer film. The daunting rivalry between the two can be seen in the poster above all. While the dreaded gangster is being played by Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan plays the fierce cop. Khan’s bearded Sardar look is getting immense love from the fans on social media.

The intense poster depicts an epic clash between the two leading men highlighting the plot of the movie revolving around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. As a two-hero film, ‘Antim’ brings the two strong, powerful protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. Have a look at the poster here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans took to social media to praise Khan’s new gruffy bearded Sardar look as a police officer. One fan commented, “Kkkddddkkkk (sic), another fan wrote, “Are bhai....kamaal kr diye (sic)”, while another fan posted, “Bhai ki jhalak sabse alag (sic).” Here are some more comments from the fans for the Dabangg Khan:

The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who recently got an operation done for his cancer. As per reports he has been recovering well. ‘Antim’ has been produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. The film is slated to release soon.

Prateek Sur Salman Khan Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Arts & Entertainment

