Fans Can't Keep Calm! Salman Khan's Bearded Sardar Look For 'Antim' Is The Pic Of The Day

Makers of ‘Antim’ have finally unveiled the first poster of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer film. The daunting rivalry between the two can be seen in the poster above all. While the dreaded gangster is being played by Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan plays the fierce cop. Khan’s bearded Sardar look is getting immense love from the fans on social media.

The intense poster depicts an epic clash between the two leading men highlighting the plot of the movie revolving around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. As a two-hero film, ‘Antim’ brings the two strong, powerful protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. Have a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans took to social media to praise Khan’s new gruffy bearded Sardar look as a police officer. One fan commented, “Kkkddddkkkk (sic), another fan wrote, “Are bhai....kamaal kr diye (sic)”, while another fan posted, “Bhai ki jhalak sabse alag (sic).” Here are some more comments from the fans for the Dabangg Khan:

Super Duper Blockbuster poster !



Massy and Fierce ! Waiting eagerly.#Antim — Kunal Das âï¸ (@kunald_original) September 7, 2021

Now that's something

Way different looks awesome ð#AntimTheFinalTruth exiting to see in such a role we waiting for this ð¥ð¥



Love you Bhai ðâ¤ï¸â£ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/XiJZ8SmdqD — Tiger Final missionáµá´µá´³á´±á´¿ ³ (@Tiger199826) September 7, 2021

Mass poster..ð¥ð¥ð¥..Full of Fire..This is the career defining movie of #AayushSharma ..@BeingSalmanKhan Bhai looking as always ultimate Swagger..ð¥ð¥ð¥.. #SalmanKhan Bhai as sikh cop for the 1st time..Damn Excited..â£ï¸â£ï¸â£ï¸..#Antim — PIJUSH GHOSH (@pijush97ghosh) September 7, 2021

#SalmanKhan cameo is undoubtedly raising bar of people’s expectations from #Antim Seems to ‘ve potential to revive theaters & bring back audiences ð¥ pic.twitter.com/9p2wAYX681 — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 7, 2021

Surprisingly the poster is better than dabangg3 and radhe #Antim pic.twitter.com/aOfMzclN1c — Likith Shetty (@Being_Likith) September 7, 2021

Rocking Poster of the movie #Antim

Expressions of #SalmanKhan and #AayushSharma staring each other are enough to create Sensation across Social Media

Expectations are high now pic.twitter.com/aPegTJ1CCL — ð¨ððððð¹ (@cutegirl_aashi_) September 7, 2021

The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who recently got an operation done for his cancer. As per reports he has been recovering well. ‘Antim’ has been produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. The film is slated to release soon.

