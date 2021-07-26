Fahadh Faasil's Selfie With Kamal Haasan From 'Vikram' Sets Goes Viral

Ever since Malayalam actor Fahaad Faasil, shared a selfie with veteran actor-producer Kamal Haasan on social media as he started shooting for their upcoming film ‘Vikram', fans of both actors couldn’t stop sharing the picture and their excitement to see the movie which will feature these two actors.

Since then, photos of Faasil on the sets with the film’s director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and other members of the film's crew have also been doing rounds on social media.

More pics from the #Vikram shooting spot.



Every person on the set is considered super lucky to watch 3 specialists - KH, FaFa and VJS at work. pic.twitter.com/WMwzqx2GQ1 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 24, 2021

According to reports, a special screening of Faasil’s recently released film, ‘Malik’ was also organised on the sets of the film, while the cast was taking a break from the shooting. Haasan later said that the film would have been a super hit, had it released in theatres.

In December last year, it was announced that Faasil is playing the antagonist in the film. In April, the actor confirmed the news and added that he was going to play the role of a politician in the upcoming action-thriller, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and will also feature actor Vijay Sethupathi.

The film will see Haaasan in the police uniform after a gap of 15 years. Several reports also suggest that a few flashback sequences in the film will involve using the de-aging technique, similar to the one which was also used in Martin Scorsese’s 'The Irishman', to portray a younger version of Kamal Haasan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine