Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Emma Watson's Shout Out To Indian Chipko Movement

Actress Emma Watson recently brought attention to the 1970's Chipko Movement and praised Indian women for protecting trees.

Emma Watson's Shout Out To Indian Chipko Movement
Actress Emma Watson.

Trending

Emma Watson's Shout Out To Indian Chipko Movement
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T20:51:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 8:51 pm

Actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has long advocated for environmental protection. The actor is constantly promoting forest and tree protection on social media and applauding those who are doing so. She recently reshared a post from India's Chipko Movement, which featured a photograph.

The image depicted a group of rural women surrounding a tree to prevent it from being cut down by authorities.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress extended a note of gratitude to the Indian women and thanked them for protecting the trees and forests. 

She captioned her post as "Thank you for protecting our forests and trees!" Watson further elaborated on the movement and wrote, "The women pictured here were part of the Chipko movement, a non-violent social and ecological moment by rural villagers, particularly women, in India during the 1970s. Here they are protecting a tree from government logging (sic)."

"The Hindi word Chipko means to 'hug' or 'cling to,' reflected in the demonstrator's primary tactic of embracing trees to protect them from loggers," added the actor.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Watson has not signed for any movies at the moment. However, in the 'Harry Potter' Reunion feature, 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts', the actress will reunite with her 'Harry Potter' co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. Actresses Helena Bonham Carter and Imelda Staunton, and actors Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman and Tom Felton,  are among those who will attend the reunion. On January 1, 2022, it will premiere on HBO Max.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Emma Watson Rupert Grint Daniel Radcliffe Mumbai India Film Environment Forest Conservation Harry Potter Chipko Movement Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Saira Banu Penns Down An Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar On His 99th Birth Anniversary

Saira Banu Penns Down An Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar On His 99th Birth Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Will Be Sati In 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Parineeti Chopra Completes A Decade In Bollywood; Gets A Special Surprise

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Casts Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Benny Safdie

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Isabelle Kaif Welcomes Vicky Kaushal To Her Family And Is Elated To Find A Brother In Him

Isabelle Kaif Welcomes Vicky Kaushal To Her Family And Is Elated To Find A Brother In Him

Read More from Outlook

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Chinki Sinha / The sky is infinite and there are millions of stars. But, in a city where smog hangs like a veil over us, the stars don’t shine anymore.

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Joe Root reached the milestone on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test vs Australia at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

Tabeenah Anjum / It was during Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state that school uniform colour change was brought. Now, it is the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has again issued the order of changing the uniform colour.

Advertisement