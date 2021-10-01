Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor Shot Five Films During The Pandemic!

Sources close to Ekta Kapoor talk about various aspects of her process as a filmmaker which helped her complete shooting of five of her projects amidst the lockdown.

Ekta Kapoor Shot Five Films During The Pandemic!
Ekta Kapoor shot for five films during the pandemic

Trending

Ekta Kapoor Shot Five Films During The Pandemic!
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T17:07:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 5:07 pm

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor’s innate desire to create movies and web series, completed several shootings of her various projects, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sources close to the filmmaker inform us that she was undeterred by the pandemic and continued with her work, including producing ‘Pagglait’, while adjusting to the new normal and the constantly-changing guidelines, laid down by the central and the state government.

"Covid has changed the industry as we knew it. A total of five movies were shot in midst of restrictions and lockdowns. With ‘Pagglait’ Ekta showed a successful outing in a movie on OTT platform. From start to end it showed how the filmmaking scene had changed," the source tells us.

Several other movies that were shot during pandemic or are being currently shot include the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which will release on July 8, 2022, as per a recent announcement. 'Freddy', starring Kartik Aaryan, is another project which recently wrapped up its shooting. Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut 'Goodbye' also went on floors during the restrictions.

"Even now the audiences can see new SOPs coming in daily and to keep up with them Ekta and her crew mates try their best to give out the best possible content and try to entertain the fans as much as possible. With tv shows also they have done well to keep up with the instructions and we returned to the normal way of shooting once things started getting better," the source adds.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Apart from ‘Goodbye’, ‘Freddy’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’, the 46-year-old filmmaker also has a slew of web shows and tv series in the making.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aekta Kapoor Kartik Aaryan Mumbai Bollywood Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh' And Other Bollywood Films

Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

‘Shiddat’ Movie Review: Word Out Romance Will Have Few Takers!

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Siddharth Roy Kapur Unanimously Re-Elected As President Of The Producers Guild Of India

Siddharth Roy Kapur Unanimously Re-Elected As President Of The Producers Guild Of India

Mahesh Bhupathi: Even Though Things Were Not Great Between Leander Paes and Me, There Was Still Success

Mahesh Bhupathi: Even Though Things Were Not Great Between Leander Paes and Me, There Was Still Success

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement