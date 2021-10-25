Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid-19: 'Apologies To Anyone I’ve Let Down'

The singer had posted about the same on Instagram on Saturday night.

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid-19: 'Apologies To Anyone I’ve Let Down'
Ed Sheeran tested positive for Covid-19 | Source: Instagram/@teddysphotos

Trending

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid-19: 'Apologies To Anyone I’ve Let Down'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T10:22:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 10:22 am

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19. The Grammy award-winning artiste took to his official social media platform to reveal that he has tested positive for the disease.

The singer, 30, has posted about the same with a 'quick note' for his fans. Among Sheeran's recent public schedules was his performance at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize Awards which took place on October 17.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Sheeran's new album '=' (or Equals) is also due to be released on October 29. Sheeran was reportedly set to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe next week to discuss his brand new album and play songs from the same. As Sheeran has penned in his post, he might not be able to attend shows, interviews and performances physically, but would continue completing tasks from his schedule from the comfort of his home.

Previously, while speaking about his new album, Sheeran had called the same as 'really personal,' and also opened up on how his life has changed after marriage with Cherry Seaborn and welcoming daughter Lyra.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ed Sheeran London Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shoojit Sircar on Making A Sequel To 'Vicky Donor': I Will Fail Miserably

Shoojit Sircar on Making A Sequel To 'Vicky Donor': I Will Fail Miserably

Bajrang Dal Activists Ransack Set Of 'Ashram', Throw Ink At Producer Prakash Jha's Face

Alec Baldwin 'Cancelling Projects' After 'Fatal Shooting' Incident

Rana Daggubati: Pawan Kalyan Has A Totally Different Charisma, Understanding Of Cinema

Karvachauth 2021: TV Stars Reveal How They Pamper Their Lady Love On The Festival

Book Review | 'The Midway Battle: Modi's Rollercoaster Second Term' By Gautam Chintamani

Ape-ic NFT: How Sotheby’s Pushed The Bored Ape Yatch Club To Elite Art Collector Circles

Poetry | 'What My Neighbour Left Behind' By Aditya Tiwari And 'The Kettle' By Pallavi Singh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Believes Akash Puri Will Score A Hit With Telugu Film 'Romantic'

Vijay Deverakonda Believes Akash Puri Will Score A Hit With Telugu Film 'Romantic'

Meet Conservationist Suyash Keshari Who Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Meet Conservationist Suyash Keshari Who Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Venkatesh, Varun Tej's 'F3' To Release On February 25

Venkatesh, Varun Tej's 'F3' To Release On February 25

Gauahar Khan: Finally One Day, Hopefully, I Will Be Known As 'India Ki Meryl Streep'

Gauahar Khan: Finally One Day, Hopefully, I Will Be Known As 'India Ki Meryl Streep'

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement