British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19. The Grammy award-winning artiste took to his official social media platform to reveal that he has tested positive for the disease.

The singer, 30, has posted about the same with a 'quick note' for his fans. Among Sheeran's recent public schedules was his performance at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize Awards which took place on October 17.

Sheeran's new album '=' (or Equals) is also due to be released on October 29. Sheeran was reportedly set to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe next week to discuss his brand new album and play songs from the same. As Sheeran has penned in his post, he might not be able to attend shows, interviews and performances physically, but would continue completing tasks from his schedule from the comfort of his home.

Previously, while speaking about his new album, Sheeran had called the same as 'really personal,' and also opened up on how his life has changed after marriage with Cherry Seaborn and welcoming daughter Lyra.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)