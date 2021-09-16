Ed Sheeran Claims ‘Atmosphere’ At American Award Ceremonies Is ‘Filled With Resentment’

British singer Ed Sheeran is not a big fan of award ceremonies in the US, and prefers the award ceremonies in England instead.

“The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere. All the artists are sweet people, but they’re like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye,” he said in an interview, while appearing on ‘The Julia Show’.

While Hollywood is recovering from the star-studded parties that followed after the VMAs and this year’s MET Gala, Sheeran explained why he doesn’t ‘like’ the atmosphere during American award ceremonies.



“It’s nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it’s at all the other awards shows [too]; Billboards, GRAMMYs… AMAs. It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that. In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it’s just sort of a good night out,” he said adding he isn’t the only popstar who feels this way.

“People get the same feeling as me at those award shows. I’ve spoke to people and they’re like, ‘I just felt really depressed afterwards.’ The atmosphere is just not nice… It’s a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don’t like it,” he said.

“The after parties, again… it’s not just musicians. It’s musicians, all their entourages, then you got influencers and blah blah blah,” he added.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)